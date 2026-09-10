Grand Rapids seeks artists to create gun violence memorial in the Third Ward

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is calling on artists to help build a memorial honoring the lives impacted by gun violence in the city's Third Ward.

The city says the project is part of its ongoing efforts to support healing, reflection, and community awareness. The memorial will acknowledge the many issues related to gun violence.

The city is asking artists to propose a three-dimensional sculpture or mixed-media piece to be displayed both indoors and outdoors.

Third Ward Commissioner Marshall Kilgore said the memorial is meant to honor those affected — not to suggest art alone can solve the problem.

"I'm hoping people don't think that we think an art installation is going to solve anything. It's to honor. It is to show that, one, we see and hear these folks who have went through these tragedies. We will never forget each and every name of them," Kilgore said.

The city is committing $20,000 to the project. A committee of survivors, families affected by gun violence, and city representatives will review the proposals.

Proposals are due Sept. 21.

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