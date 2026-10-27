Grand Rapids Public Schools names 2 finalists for superintendent, interviews set this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools is one step closer to picking its next superintendent.

The Board of Education has selected two finalists following a nationwide search, and both will be interviewed this week.

The finalists are Kelly Greene, a current GRPS district leader, and Allison Tingwall, an executive director with Chicago Public Schools. Both candidates have about 20 years of experience in education.

The finalists will tour the district and meet with community stakeholders Wednesday before interviewing with the school board. Those interviews start at 5 p.m. at GRPS University.

The interviews are open to the public and will be streamed live at live.grps.org.

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