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Grand Rapids Public Schools names 2 finalists for superintendent, interviews set this week

The GRPS Board of Education selected Kelly Greene and Allison Tingwall after a nationwide search. Public interviews begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday at GRPS University.
Kelly Greene and Allison Tingwall.jpg
Fox 17
Kelly Greene, current GRPS district leader, and Allison Tingwall, an executive director with Chicago Public Schools
Kelly Greene and Allison Tingwall.jpg
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GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools is one step closer to picking its next superintendent.

The Board of Education has selected two finalists following a nationwide search, and both will be interviewed this week.

The finalists are Kelly Greene, a current GRPS district leader, and Allison Tingwall, an executive director with Chicago Public Schools. Both candidates have about 20 years of experience in education.

The finalists will tour the district and meet with community stakeholders Wednesday before interviewing with the school board. Those interviews start at 5 p.m. at GRPS University.

The interviews are open to the public and will be streamed live at live.grps.org.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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