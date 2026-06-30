Grand Rapids police respond to multiple street takeovers, make 1 arrest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department responded to multiple street takeovers over the weekend, making one arrest.

Video from downtown shows a Camaro doing several doughnuts near City Hall. The person who shared the video said they don't endorse the takeovers or the actions shown.

GRPD said officers also responded to two others overnight Saturday and Sunday. Officers were called to I-196 over the Grand River, where traffic was blocked. The location appears to be nearly the same spot where a similar incident occurred last year. A third takeover was reported at Stocking and Third.

WATCH: Street takeovers hit Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids police respond to multiple street takeovers

On I-196, an adult man was arrested for allegedly being parked on the highway to watch and record, according to police. He faces potential charges of carrying a concealed weapon, willfully obstructing a public place, and failing or refusing to obey a lawful order of police.

A GRPD spokesperson said the department is doing proactive work to prevent these situations, but added that they are hesitant to bring additional attention to them out of concern it could cause more incidents.

MICHIGAN STREET TEAM

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

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