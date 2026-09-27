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Grand Rapids police investigating Saturday night shooting at Garfield Park that injured 18-year-old

Officers found the teen with a gunshot wound following an altercation. She is expected to survive, and police are asking the public for tips.
GRPD
FOX 17
GRPD
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting at a park that left a young woman injured Saturday night.

Police responded to the sound of gunshots at Garfield Park near 300 Burton St. SE around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26, according to the department's call log.

Officers found an 18-year-old woman with a gunshot wound following what police called an altercation. The department also said there was a large group at the park at the time.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said. No one else was hurt.

The department had no information regarding potential suspects at this time.

GRPD asks that anyone with tips contact detectives at 616-456-3380. Anonymous tips should be submitted to Silent Observer online or by phone at 616-774-2345.

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