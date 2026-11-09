Grand Rapids police investigating after 1 shot on Saturday evening

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating after a shooting on Saturday night.

Police say officers were called to a local hospital for a shooting victim who was transported privately.

According to police, the shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. near Sheldon and Cherry Street SE.

The man who was injured in the shooting reportedly sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a suspect was located and the investigation is ongoing.

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