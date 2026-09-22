Grand Rapids expands community violence prevention efforts, city manager reports crime trends

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is expanding its community violence prevention programs, hiring additional community officers and working toward a more proactive approach to public safety.

Civilian Violence Prevention and Intervention Manager Latesha Lipscomb said the city's efforts are gaining momentum.

"Looking ahead, momentum continues, and some of our upcoming efforts include expansion of It Takes a Village to two active sites in each ward," Lipscomb said.

The city also expanded its summer violence prevention programming into the Third and First wards.

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"We expanded summer violence prevention capacity into the Third and First wards, serving a whopping 727 youth across all three program sites," Lipscomb said.

City Manager Mark Washington presented a report on year-over-year crime trends, noting that property crimes are down and car thefts are down, but crimes against people have increased from last year.

The city's Public Oversight and Public Accountability office is developing an 11-point plan to address violence across all age groups. The plan includes having trusted messengers, mitigating financial stress, and engaging and supporting youth.

The city's partnership with the Grand Rapids Urban League through the Cure Violence program is central to those efforts.

"Our oversight of the Cure Violence partnership with the Grand Rapids Urban League continues to advance proven intervention," Lipscomb said.

Lipscomb said the collective work throughout the year is aimed at creating lasting change.

"We as a collective have worked so hard over the course of the year to reduce violence in the community and provide real opportunities for our residents to see themselves differently and to create a community that is safe and thriving and supported by the City of Grand Rapids," Lipscomb said.

Washington said he is impressed by the number of young people seeking a better path.

"Well over a thousand youth that have been served, at least through some of the city programming, and really looking forward to doing many of those positive contacts. And we continue to utilize our partnership with Cure Violence and Urban League," Washington said.

The city plans to release a full report this fall detailing the impacts of its 45 initiatives aimed at reducing violence.

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