Grand Rapids bomb squad responds to suspicious package downtown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A section of downtown Grand Rapids was closed Wednesday evening after police responded to a suspicious package.

Officers blocked off Pearl Street from Monroe to Ionia Avenue around 7 p.m. Businesses in the immediate area were forced to close.

The Grand Rapids Police Department's bomb squad conducted an X-ray of the package. Officers kept the area closed as a precaution.

People parked along the street and in a nearby parking garage were turned away and told to contact the city's parking enforcement office.

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