Grand Rapids area Scouts remember 9/11 victims, 25 years later

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Scouting America gathered at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids on Friday to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks — 25 years after the deadliest attack on American soil.

Scouts saluted the American flag, lowered to half-staff, as first responders and community members joined them to reflect on the day that changed the nation.

MATT WITKOS

Randy Ringquist, who has been a Scout since he was young, was at the museum to educate younger Scouts on what happened on Sept. 11, 2001.

"It kind of makes me proud that they're here," Ringquist said.

In remembrance of that day organizers read off what happened on that tragic day.

"'At 9:03 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, Flight 175 crashed into the South Tower of the World Trade Center, killing all passengers on board and an unknown number of people inside the tower.’"

MATT WITKOS

Eagle Scout Lily Bolich was not alive to witness the attacks, but said the importance of remembrance is not lost on her.

"I've heard so many different stories about it from people who were there... I think it's always important to keep teaching the younger generations that you need to remember and it's not just something in the past," Bolich said.

"We should be respecting those who lost their lives saving other people," Bolich said.

MATT WITKOS

Ringquist extended an open invitation to anyone who wanted to join the Scouts at the museum.

"I just wish everybody, if they have a chance, come on here, salute. I'll be here all day," Ringquist said.

Scouting America is asking those who cannot make it to one of their locations to take a moment and salute their own flag. Those who are not a Scout or a veteran are asked to place their right hand over their chest.

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