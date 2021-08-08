Watch
Film "Nine Days" showing at Celebration Cinema to discuss mental health awareness

Posted at 8:00 AM, Aug 08, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — HCBU Power has teamed up with multiple sponsors to show "Nine Days," a movie all about mental health, to promote discussion about mental health awareness.

The movie will show at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. today, and the 6 p.m. showing will be followed by a moderated discussion about mental health with several community leaders and experts.

Grand Rapids City Commissioner, Joe Jones, will be moderating the mental health discussion. He joined FOX 17 Morning News to explain more about the importance of the film and the discussion.

