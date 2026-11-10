FBI conducts searches at locations in West Michigan, including Grand Rapids massage parlor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The FBI is searching several areas in West Michigan and Genesee County as part of an active investigation, the bureau confirmed.

Fox 17 has confirmed that at least one location in Grand Rapids was a massage parlor, and there is another investigation in Kalamazoo.

A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed the searches, and said there was no known threat to the public.

Grand Rapids PD also confirmed they were assisting the FBI with the investigation.

Fox 17 has reporters working to learn more about the case.

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