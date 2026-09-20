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Driver dead after car crashes into tree, catches fire in Grand Rapids

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GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A person has died after crashing into a tree, causing a fire in Grand Rapids Sunday morning.

Police say they responded around 7:10 a.m. after a car crashed into a tree and caught fire near Century Avenue SW and McKendrick Street SW.

Both the Grand Rapids police and fire departments responded. The driver, the only person inside the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash and the driver's identity are unknown at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Bechaz at cbechas@grcity.us. Tips can also be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

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