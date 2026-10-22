DOJ to send election monitors to 7 Michigan cities, including Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The U.S. Department of Justice will be sending election monitors to seven Michigan cities, according the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

According to AG Dana Nessel, the DOJ's Civil Rights Division sent notices to the cities that monitors will be present at the polling places on Election Day. The cities are:



Detroit

Warren

Hamtramck

Flint

Grand Rapids

East Lansing

Lansing

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According to the AG's office, DOJ monitors are typically federal attorneys or other department staff. They have been present in Michigan for the past several federal elections, including 2024.

The AG's office said that their presence is akin to any other member of the public who wants to observe an election as a poll watcher.

DOJ monitors cannot speak with voters, touch election equipment or ballots or interfere with the administration of the election.

"The law provides specific parameters that allow monitors, observers and challengers to witness elections at local polling places,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “It’s important for residents to know that DOJ monitors are a standard part of our election process, and we anticipate they will comport with state and federal law just as they did in this year’s August Primary."

“Michigan has hosted federal election monitors in past elections, and we know clerks are well-prepared for this process,” said Deputy Secretary of State Aghogho Edevbie added in a statement. “State and local election officials have been in regular contact with DOJ about their plans for this election. As always, we will follow the law, and we expect all monitors, observers, and challengers to do the same. Voters can cast their ballots with confidence and know that our Department remains fully prepared to protect and defend their right to vote.”

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