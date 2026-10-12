Grand Rapids Taco Week kicks off Monday with $3 tacos; here's what you need to know

Grand Rapids Taco Week kicks off on Monday with deals on tacos at restaurants throughout the Grand Rapids area.

According to organizers, it runs Oct. 12 through Oct. 18 and each restauranteur and chef will prepare unique takes on tacos with the $3 special.

People have to download the Grand Rapids Taco Week app and choose a restaurant to dine at during the week. When you're there, use the app to check in and get the discount.

Check out the restaurants participating and the tacos below.

Barrio Tacos + Tequila + Whiskey - Grand Rapids



Barrio El Jefe Special - 3 for $9 - Mix & Match: 3 for $10 Choose any three tacos: Chicken Bacon Ranch, Crunchy Chipotle Chicken or Freakin’ Vegan. Three-taco minimum.

El Globo Restaurant - Burton Heights and Grand Rapids

Fn'k Tacos - Rockford



Gateway Street TacosMix and match Gateway Street Tacos: MIdwest (ground beef), Machaca Chicken, and Pork Barbacoa, served on fresh corn tortillas topped with onions and cilantro, $3 each. Midwest: ground beef with potato. Machaca Chicken: slow-cooked chicken, hand-shredded with grilled onions and tomatoes. Pork Barbacoa: pork shoulder slow-cooked in Frank's marinade, hand-shredded

La Jefa Taqueria - Wyoming



Your choice of taco, topped with onions & cilantro. Only $3 Per Taco! ASADA, AL PASTOR, POLLO or CHORIZO

Tamales Mary - Wyoming and Grand Rapids



Your choice of taco, topped with onions & cilantro. Only $3 Per Taco!

The Holiday Bar - Grand Rapids



BBQ Pork Taco - $3 - Pulled pork, Bourbon BBQ sauce, coleslaw and pickled red onions on your choice of corn or flour tortilla.

Condado Tacos & Tequila - Grand Rapids (two locations)



Blue Dream, Lucy's Fire, Ooey-Gooey, Rango Taco all $3 each

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