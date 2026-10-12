Grand Rapids Taco Week kicks off Monday with $3 tacos; here's what you need to know

Grand Rapids Taco Week kicks off on Monday with deals on tacos at restaurants throughout the Grand Rapids area.
According to organizers, it runs Oct. 12 through Oct. 18 and each restauranteur and chef will prepare unique takes on tacos with the $3 special.
People have to download the Grand Rapids Taco Week app and choose a restaurant to dine at during the week. When you're there, use the app to check in and get the discount.
Check out the restaurants participating and the tacos below.
Barrio Tacos + Tequila + Whiskey - Grand Rapids
- Barrio El Jefe Special - 3 for $9 - Mix & Match: 3 for $10 Choose any three tacos: Chicken Bacon Ranch, Crunchy Chipotle Chicken or Freakin’ Vegan. Three-taco minimum.
El Globo Restaurant - Burton Heights and Grand Rapids
Fn'k Tacos - Rockford
- Gateway Street TacosMix and match Gateway Street Tacos: MIdwest (ground beef), Machaca Chicken, and Pork Barbacoa, served on fresh corn tortillas topped with onions and cilantro, $3 each. Midwest: ground beef with potato. Machaca Chicken: slow-cooked chicken, hand-shredded with grilled onions and tomatoes. Pork Barbacoa: pork shoulder slow-cooked in Frank's marinade, hand-shredded
La Jefa Taqueria - Wyoming
- Your choice of taco, topped with onions & cilantro. Only $3 Per Taco! ASADA, AL PASTOR, POLLO or CHORIZO
Tamales Mary - Wyoming and Grand Rapids
- Your choice of taco, topped with onions & cilantro. Only $3 Per Taco!
The Holiday Bar - Grand Rapids
- BBQ Pork Taco - $3 - Pulled pork, Bourbon BBQ sauce, coleslaw and pickled red onions on your choice of corn or flour tortilla.
Condado Tacos & Tequila - Grand Rapids (two locations)
- Blue Dream, Lucy's Fire, Ooey-Gooey, Rango Taco all $3 each
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