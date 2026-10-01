Grand Rapids police searching for suspect in hit-and-run crash that injured 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are asking for the public’s help to find the driver wanted in a hit-and-run crash that injured an adult riding an e-bike.

Police say the crash happened on August 28 around 11:30 p.m. near Walker Avenue and Fremont Street.

According to police, the driver of a dark pickup truck blew through a stop sign and ran over the victim, causing serious injuries.

Police say the driver made a U-turn, continued southbound on Walker, turned south on Stocking and was last seen turning on 5th Street, headed west.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark blue, dark green or black pickup truck with possibly tinted windows and no topper. Police say it appeared to be a four-door model. The vehicle may also have front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 616.456.3320. Tips can also be sent anonymously at 616.774.2345.

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