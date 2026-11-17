GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A proposed development that would bring more than 600 homes to Grand Haven Township is moving closer to approval after township planning commissioners recommended the project move forward Monday night.

WATCH: Grand Haven Township planners recommend approval of 605-home Blueberry Woods development

Grand Haven Township planners recommend approval of 605-home Blueberry Woods development

The Blueberry Woods planned unit development calls for 605 homes across approximately 181 acres near M-45 and 156th Avenue. Redstone Land Development is developing the project with JTB Homes.

The proposal includes 184 single-family lots, 33 condominiums, 164 townhomes and 224 apartments.

The development would be built in seven phases and includes nearly 78 acres of total open space, much of it around wetlands and other natural areas.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Dale Kraker, left, and Rick Pulaski present plans for the proposed Blueberry Woods development to the Grand Haven Township Planning Commission on Monday.

Rick Pulaski, project manager with Nederveld Inc., said the new proposal has a lower overall density than a previous version approved in 2023. That plan included about 460 units on roughly 90 acres.

“We are proposing 605 homes on approximately 181 acres,” Pulaski said. “That works out to about 3.4-ish units per acre, so that, as opposed to the 5.1 units per acre that were approved before, pretty decent reduction in the units-per-acre density.”

Pulaski told commissioners the development team made several changes following preliminary feedback earlier this year. Those include additional parking near the eastern townhomes, a playground, pocket parks with seating and pond access, and additional tree preservation and landscaping.

The plans also call for about four miles of sidewalks throughout the development.

Grand Haven Township Renderings show examples of condominium and townhome designs proposed for the Blueberry Woods development in Grand Haven Township.

Road and utility improvements planned

The project would require several infrastructure improvements as construction moves forward.

Plans call for paving 156th Avenue from Lake Michigan Drive to the northern end of the development, extending a water main along 156th Avenue and across the M-45 right of way, and extending sanitary sewer through the project to its northern property line.

Road improvements along M-45 would include a center turn lane and deceleration lane.

Township staff said the Grand Haven Township Downtown Development Authority was already planning to help fund some infrastructure work along 156th Avenue independent of Blueberry Woods. The developer would be responsible for extending the remaining improvements associated with the project.

A traffic study submitted with the proposal concluded that, beyond the planned turn and deceleration lanes, major immediate road changes are not expected to be necessary because traffic would increase gradually as the development is built.

Township staff said additional changes could be considered in the future if traffic patterns warrant them.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 A presentation highlights proposed natural areas, recreation and water views within the Blueberry Woods development.

Neighbors raise questions about project impacts

Several nearby property owners spoke during Monday's public hearing, raising questions about traffic, utilities, trees, the project's timeline and how the development could affect surrounding properties.

“There's going to be a lot of traffic. Will there be changes to Buchanan from paving, water, sewer and gas as well? Because there's going to be a significant amount of traffic coming around that area,” one nearby resident said.

Officials said there are currently no plans or requirements for improvements along Buchanan Street.

Commissioners also discussed how some of the project's higher-density housing would sit next to existing rural residential properties.

Township Board representative Bob Wagenmaker said he liked the project overall but wanted the development team to be mindful of people already living nearby.

Grand Haven Township A rendering shows a proposed 24-unit apartment building planned as part of the Blueberry Woods development in Grand Haven Township.

“I don't like the idea that those people have been there forever, are all of a sudden having 18 homes, 20 feet, 25 feet from their lot line on their side,” Wagenmaker said.

Dale Kraker, president of JTB Homes, said the development team could make adjustments to address the concern.

“We can move the road further south and then add more landscaping trees along that north part there,” Kraker said.

Commissioners ultimately added relocation of the road as a condition of their recommendation.

What's next for Blueberry Woods

The Planning Commission voted Monday night to recommend that the Grand Haven Township Board approve the Blueberry Woods planned unit development. The recommendation also includes rezoning two parcels from agricultural zoning to planned unit development.

The Township Board will make the final decision on the proposal.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 A presentation highlights the mix of housing types proposed for Blueberry Woods, including single-family homes, condominiums, townhomes and apartments.

Approval of the overall development would not end the township's review process. Blueberry Woods is proposed to be built in seven phases, with each individual plat returning to the Planning Commission and Township Board for review.

Township staff said those later reviews would ensure each portion remains substantially consistent with the overall plan and would allow officials to consider more detailed issues, including landmark tree removal, as the development moves forward.

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