Two-vehicle crash in Allendale leaves 1 dead, 1 injured Friday afternoon, Ottawa County deputies say

ALLENDALE, Mich. — A man is dead and another is injured following a two-vehicle crash in Allendale Friday afternoon, according to deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

A preliminary investigation into the crash revealed that a vehicle driven by a 34-year-old man from Allendale was going southbound on 78th Avenue and pulled out in front of a westbound vehicle on Lake Michigan Drive being driven by a 55-year-old man from Zeeland, a news release states.

The 34-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. The 55-year-old was taken to an area hospital by LIFE ambulance. His condition was not immediately known, deputies said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube