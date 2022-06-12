Governor Whitmer proclaims today Women Veterans Recognition Day

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed June 12 as Women Veterans Recognition Day.

Michigan first recognized Women Veterans Recognition Day in 2018. There are currently more than 43,000 living women veterans in Michigan. In the United States, women make up 11% of the veteran population. Although women have played a big role in defending the United States since the American Revolutionary War, it was not until the late 1970s and 1980s that women were formally granted veteran status. It is expected that women will represent 18% of the veteran population by 2024.

“Women Veterans Recognition Day is meant to raise awareness of the 43,000-plus Michigan women veterans who have served in the military while helping other women veterans come out of the shadows and proclaim their veteran status,” said Zaneta Adams, director of the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency. “Women veterans face many challenges – from dealing with military sexual trauma to inadequate health care to homelessness. Our hope is that the more we raise awareness, the better veteran-specific services will become for our women veterans.”

“Women veterans have proudly and selflessly served our nation for 250 years, and they deserve the proper recognition and support for heeding the call to duty,” said Governor Whitmer. “I’m honored to declare June 12 as Women Veterans Recognition Day. It’s a public reminder that we’ve got to continue to make sure our women veterans have year-round support when they return home, like access to quality, appropriate health care, mental health services and affordable housing. Michigan is tremendously proud to be the home to those who’ve served.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube