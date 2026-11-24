Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday that she has directed the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy to suspend further action on permits connected to the proposed Great Lakes Tunnel Project while the state considers legal questions raised by a recent court ruling.

“I have always said my ultimate goal is to get Line 5 out of the water. Just one spill threatens irreparable damage to our water, our economy, and our way of life,” Whitmer said in a statement. “Given what is at stake, and the Michigan Supreme Court’s recent decision, I have directed EGLE to suspend further action on its Line 5 Tunnel Project permits at this time.”

The directive applies to further action on the project’s resource permit, which EGLE issued in July, and a pending wastewater-discharge permit.

The action follows a July 31 decision from the Michigan Supreme Court involving a separate approval the Michigan Public Service Commission granted in 2023 for the same proposed tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

The Supreme Court found that the commission’s environmental review was too narrow, including failing to consider whether the tunnel project could extend Line 5’s operational life and potentially result in additional environmental harm.

The court vacated the MPSC’s approval and sent the matter back to the commission for further review.

Whitmer’s office said the ruling creates significant delay and uncertainty for the tunnel project.

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