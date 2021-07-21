Give and Go Prepared Foods recalls muffins due to listeria risk

(WXMI) — Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A.) Corp. is voluntarily recalling some muffin products nationwide due to potential listeria contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in stores across the U. S.

The recalled products were sold under the Uncle Wally’s brand, as well as other brands. For a full list of recalled muffins, click here.

So far there have been no reports of illness related to the recall.

If you have any of the recalled muffin products, you should immediately dispose of the product. Do not eat the recalled muffin products.

For more information, consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171.

Listeria is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young kids, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Common symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

