Firefighters battle Grand Rapids church fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Firefighters were on the scene of a large fire in Grand Rapids Thursday morning.

According to the Grand Rapids Fire Department, the multi-alarm fire is located near Sheldon and Oaks.

GRFD said multiple hydrants are being used along Division Avenue. They're advising people to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

LaGrave Avenue Christian Reformed Church, located at 107 LaGrave Avenue, said the fire is near their main building in the former Seventh Day Adventist building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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