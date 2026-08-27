FEMA to host virtual open house for Muskegon County neighbors on flood risks

FEMA will hold a free virtual open house Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. for Muskegon County residents.

Residents can log on to Zoom to check their address on new preliminary flood maps and meet one-on-one with FEMA experts to discuss property risks.

The event comes after flooding this past spring forced a local emergency declaration in Muskegon County.

Officials warn most home and renter's insurance does not cover flood damage. More than 40% of flood insurance claims come from outside high-risk zones.

Preiminary versions of the Flood Insurance Study (FIS) report and the Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) can be found here [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].

The information for the Zoom meeting is as follows:

https://fema.zoomgov.com/j/1651523187?pwd=DnJPVDSCFhE9kbp7UKNkLZL1j8ybEc.1 [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net]

Meeting ID: 165 152 3187

Passcode: 12345

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