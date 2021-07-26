Family puzzled over missing tree; CMU says new one coming

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — The family of a longtime Central Michigan University administrator likes to visit a tree and plaque that were placed in his honor.
So relatives were surprised during a recent visit: the memorial for Edward Brown was gone.
A daughter scrambled to get some answers.
CMU says the buckeye tree and plaque were removed outside Foust Hall due to a construction project.
The tree was too large to transplant.
Brown was CMU’s health administrator from 1976 until his death in 1990.
The university says a new tree will be planted in September and the plaque will return.
Theresa Brown Hoffman calls the news “very positive.”