Family puzzled over missing tree; CMU says new one coming

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — The family of a longtime Central Michigan University administrator likes to visit a tree and plaque that were placed in his honor.

So relatives were surprised during a recent visit: the memorial for Edward Brown was gone.

A daughter scrambled to get some answers.

CMU says the buckeye tree and plaque were removed outside Foust Hall due to a construction project.

The tree was too large to transplant.

Brown was CMU’s health administrator from 1976 until his death in 1990.

The university says a new tree will be planted in September and the plaque will return.

Theresa Brown Hoffman calls the news “very positive.”