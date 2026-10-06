Driver killed in two-vehicle crash in Park Township early Tuesday, Michigan State Police say

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities are investigating after a driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Park Township early Tuesday.

The fatal crash happened at around 7 a.m. on Marcellus Road near Buckhorn Road, according to a news release from the Michigan State Police.

Marshall Post troopers said a preliminary investigation revealed that a semi-truck was going east on Marcellus Road when it was struck by a Toyota 4Runner within the intersection of Buckhorn Road.

The driver of the semi, a 58-year-old, was not injured; however, the driver of the Toyota, identified as a 50-year-old Marcellus man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“At this time, it is unknown whether seatbelt use or drugs or alcohol were contributing factors in the crash,” trooper said.

The crash remains under investigation pending further review.

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