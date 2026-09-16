Driver in custody after hit-and-run crash injures bicyclist in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Mich. — A driver is in custody after a hit-and-run crash injured a bicyclist on West Michigan Avenue in Galesburg Tuesday night.

The woman is recovering at a local hospital.

Witnesses provided police with the car's license plate number after the driver fled the scene. Officers located the car in Kalamazoo and arrested a person of interest.

Investigators believe speed and alcohol played a role in the crash.

Deputies are asking anyone with camera footage of the incident to call the sheriff's office.

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