Driver dies after crash in Tallmadge Township, Ottawa County deputies say

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver has died after a crash in Tallmadge Township early Sunday morning, Ottawa County deputies say.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. on Leonard Street near 14th Avenue.

The sheriff's office says a 20-year-old man from Coopersville was driving west on Leonard Street when he lost control at a curve east of 14th Avenue.

The driver left the road and hit a tree. First responders attempted to provide aid at the scene, but the man died.

The fire department also responded to the scene.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate.

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