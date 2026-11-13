Drive-by shooting being investigated in Holland

HOLLAND, MICH — Holland public safety officers are investigating a drive-by shooting after rounds were fired toward a home on Thursday.

DRIVE BY

Just after 8:30 p.m., the Holland Department of Public Safety (HDPS) responded to the 400 block of West 22nd Street after receiving the shooting call.

A preliminary investigation showed that multiple rounds were fired toward the home, which was occupied by four people at the time, officers said.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616-355-1150 or email investigators at policetips@ cityofholland.com.

People wishing to remain anonymous may contact Silent Observer by calling 1-877-887-4536, texting OCMTIP followed by your message to 274637.