Deputies: Dowagiac man dies after crashing into tree in Silver Creek Township

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A Dowagiac man died Wednesday after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a tree in Silver Creek Township, according to the sheriff's office.

Brett Daniel Underwood, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Underwood was driving west on Garrett Road near M-152 when he lost control and struck a tree. He was thrown from the vehicle.

Deputies believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. Underwood was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash remains under investigation.

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