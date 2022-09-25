Crash sends one person to hospital

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is recovering after a pickup truck crashed into a tree.

The accident happened shortly before 1:30 Sunday morning on Ruby Road south of Gage Street in Wyane Township.

Deputies said a 25-year-old was driving the truck when he lost control of it, ran off the road and into a tree.

The driver was able to find a way out of the truck before it caught fire. The fire was eventually extinguished, according to deputies.

The driver was evaluated on the scene and taken to the hospital for minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Deputies say drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash. The driver was wearing his seatbelt.