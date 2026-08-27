Crash involving a 20-month-old on a dirt bike with a 25-year-old under investigation by OCSO

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WXMI) — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says a 20-month-old girl and a 25-year-old man are recovering from injuries after getting into a crash on a dirt bike.

According to a release from OCSO, the crash occurred in front of businesses along Mercury Drive in Grand Haven.

The department says the 25-year-old man and a little girl were headed eastbound on a bike path parallel to Mecurury Drive on the electric dirt bike.

A Ford Truck was leaving the business park in the area and collided with the bike. According to the department, both of the vehicles were traveling at low speeds at the time of the accident.

The 25-year-old man had serious injuries, and the little girl was suffering from minor injuries; both were taken to a hospital for treatment. The department says neither of them had a helmet on at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the department.

