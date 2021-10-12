Consumers Energy to unveil new EV charging stations in Manistee and Whitehall

MANISTEE/WHITEHALL, Mich. — Consumers Energy is hosting a pair of ribbon-cutting ceremonies in celebration of new electric vehicle chargers in Manistee and Whitehall.

The first will be in Manistee on Friday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m., the energy service provider tells us.

We’re told the second will be in Whitehall later that day at 3:30 p.m.

Consumers says hamburgers and hot dogs from Mylan’s Waterfront Grille will be served following the Whitehall ceremony between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Click here to learn more about Consumers Energy’s PowerMIDrive initiative.

