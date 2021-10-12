Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Consumers Energy to unveil new EV charging stations in Manistee and Whitehall

items.[0].image.alt
PR NEWSWIRE
Consumers Energy Logo (PRNewsFoto/Consumers Energy)
Consumers Energy Logo
Posted at 4:42 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 16:42:17-04

MANISTEE/WHITEHALL, Mich. — Consumers Energy is hosting a pair of ribbon-cutting ceremonies in celebration of new electric vehicle chargers in Manistee and Whitehall.

The first will be in Manistee on Friday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m., the energy service provider tells us.

We’re told the second will be in Whitehall later that day at 3:30 p.m.

Consumers says hamburgers and hot dogs from Mylan’s Waterfront Grille will be served following the Whitehall ceremony between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Click here to learn more about Consumers Energy’s PowerMIDrive initiative.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hhm-local_promo_480x630.png

National Hispanic Heritage Month