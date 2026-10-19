Consumers Energy: Analysis shows significant improvements to power restoration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Consumers Energy says a three-year analysis shows the company is restoring power significantly faster after catastrophic storms in West Michigan.

The analysis examined "eight catastrophic storms" between 2023 and 2026, the utility company said in a news release.

After a storm in March 2026, Consumers says power was restored to nearly 97% of customers impacted within 24 hours and nearly everyone within 48 hours. At the time, the company says 121,403 customers in West Michigan lost power. Statewide, 350,827 lost power and it was restored to over 80% customers within 24 hours and 90% within 48 hours.

Consumers says the analysis shows the company has the strongest 24-hour results in the state.

In February and March of 2023, a storm took out power for 223,025 West Michigan customers. Nearly 60% of customers had their power back on within 24 hours and over 77% had it restored within 48 hours.

In August 2024 when 51,683 customers in West Michigan lost power, the company restored it to over 73% of customers within 24 hours and more than 98% with 48 hours.

“We know our customers expect reliable power and faster restoration when storms occur. These results demonstrate that our investments are making a difference, and we’ll continue strengthening the grid through our Reliability Roadmap to deliver even better reliability for the communities we serve,” said Greg Salisbury, senior vice president of electric distribution for Consumers Energy, in a statement.

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