City of Battle Creek to hold meet-and-greet for chief of police finalists

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek residents will get a chance Monday to meet the three finalists vying to become the city’s next chief of police.

The city is holding a meet-and-greet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, in the Davidson Building Auditorium at Kellogg Community College, located at 450 North Ave.

The city is selecting its next police chief as Chief Shannon Bagley prepares to retire by the end of 2026 after more than 30 years in public safety and law enforcement.

In addition to the meet-and-greet, the finalists will take part in panel interviews, meet with senior city staff and tour Battle Creek, and are scheduled to interview with the city manager and meet Police Department personnel on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Who are the finalists?

Rodolfo (Rudy) Alcaraz is the police chief in Selma, California. He has 30 years of public service and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Rafael X. Diaz most recently served as a captain with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. He has more than 27 years of law enforcement and public safety leadership experience and is a licensed attorney.

Michael (Mike) Dobis is chief ranger for Tennessee State Parks, where he leads public safety operations across 70 state parks. He has more than 25 years of experience in law enforcement, emergency services and organizational management.

The city says it aims to select the next chief before the end of the year to support the leadership transition

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