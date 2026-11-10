Carson City corrections officer finds phones, weapons & more inside modified storage box

A corrections officer at Carson City Correctional Facility found a "significant cache of contraband" hidden inside a modified storage box belonging to an inmate.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, the storage box contained multiple false compartments that hid electronic devices, drug paraphernalia, weapons and other prohibited items.

Michigan Department of Corrections

Officials said the inmate is in prison for two counts of first-degree murder.

Michigan Department of Corrections

An officer found the box during a routine cell search. The officer has nearly 30 years experience and noticed a false bottom in the storage box. As the officer looked further, they found three additional compartments that contained cell phones, materials used to trade or use drugs, weapons, tables, cords, adapters, tattoo needles and more.

Michigan Department of Corrections

“I am grateful for the diligence and professionalism of our officers at Carson City,” said Deputy Director Jeremy Bush. “Comprehensive searches protect staff, incarcerated individuals, and the public from the dangers posed by contraband devices, weapons, and substances.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube