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Carson City corrections officer finds phones, weapons & more inside modified storage box

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Michigan Department of Corrections
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A corrections officer at Carson City Correctional Facility found a "significant cache of contraband" hidden inside a modified storage box belonging to an inmate.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, the storage box contained multiple false compartments that hid electronic devices, drug paraphernalia, weapons and other prohibited items.

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Officials said the inmate is in prison for two counts of first-degree murder.

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An officer found the box during a routine cell search. The officer has nearly 30 years experience and noticed a false bottom in the storage box. As the officer looked further, they found three additional compartments that contained cell phones, materials used to trade or use drugs, weapons, tables, cords, adapters, tattoo needles and more.

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“I am grateful for the diligence and professionalism of our officers at Carson City,” said Deputy Director Jeremy Bush. “Comprehensive searches protect staff, incarcerated individuals, and the public from the dangers posed by contraband devices, weapons, and substances.”

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