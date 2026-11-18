BARRY COUNTY, MICH. — The Barry-Eaton District Health Department (BEDHD) said carfentanil, a highly potent synthetic opioid, is contributing to fatal overdoses across Michigan.

The number of deaths statewide, including Barry County, increased from 70 in 2025 to 122 so far in 2026, according to health department officials.

Carfentanil is approximately 100 times more potent than fentanyl and 10,000 times stronger than morphine, health department officials said.

It was originally developed as a tranquilizer for large animals such as elephants and not approved for human use.

Due to its extreme potency, carfentanil poses a significant risk of fatal overdose, even when only a very small amount is present.

Overdose Prevention and Safety Recommendations:

• Test substances, when possible, to detect dangerous contaminants.

• Carry multiple doses of Narcan (naloxone), as more than one dose may be needed to reverse an overdose involving carfentanil.

• Call 911 immediately if you or someone else is experiencing signs of overdose, such as slowed or stopped breathing, unconsciousness, or blue lips or fingertips.

“We understand the devastating impact overdose deaths have on families and our community,” said Rebekah Condon, health officer at BEDHD. “Our message is clear: please take every safety step possible. Naloxone can save lives during an opioid overdose, including overdoses involving carfentanil, but multiple doses may be needed because of the extreme potency of these substances. Acting quickly can mean the difference between life and death.”