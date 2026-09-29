Woman missing for days out of Calhoun County is fine, says sheriff

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — This story has been updated to reflect that the woman in question is no longer considered missing. Out of respect for her privacy, FOX 17 has removed her name and image from this story.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says a woman who hadn't been heard from in days is fine. Family members got in contact with her after investigators issued a public plea for help finding her.

Deputies initially responded to the Pennfield Township home after relatives reported they hadn't been able to get in contact with the woman for days. Investigators found her personal belongings inside the home, but her vehicle was missing.

On Tuesday, September 29, the sheriff's office announced the woman made contact with a family member and it dropped the missing person investigation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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