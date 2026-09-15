Calhoun County man arrested on kidnapping, domestic assault charges after trying to flee from deputies

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A Calhoun County man is now behind bars after reportedly kidnapping a woman and assaulting her over the weekend, a spokesperson with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Law enforcement was alerted to the suspect late Sunday night when a deputy observed a speeding vehicle driving recklessly near Verona Road and McAllister Road.

The deputy then initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle stopped before a woman got out of the car and called the deputy for help, urging the deputy to arrest the driver, according to the sheriff’s office spokesperson.

The driver then fled in the vehicle and a deputy initiated a pursuit. While trying to make a turn, the driver left the roadway and entered a brush-covered area. Deputies took the driver into custody without further incident.

As deputies investigated the suspect, they learned that the vehicle had previously been involved in a crash in Battle Creek while the driver was allegedly assaulting the woman. Investigators determined that the driver allegedly left the scene of that crash and prevented the woman from exiting the vehicle.

The man — who has not been identified by the sheriff’s office — was booked at the Calhoun County Jail on charges of reckless driving, fleeing and eluding, domestic assault and kidnapping. He is also being held on an outstanding warrant, the spokesperson said.

The woman sustained minor injuries, according to the sheriff's office spokesperson. There is no ongoing threat to the public.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lieutenant Curtis Smith at 269-781-0880 or provide an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

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