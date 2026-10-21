Calhoun County deputies search for man accused of trying to abduct woman walking her dog in Pennfield Township

PENNFIELD TWP., Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of trying to abduct a woman as she walked her dog in Pennfield Township on October 20, 2026.

Investigators say a 54-year-old Pennfield Township woman was walking her dog along Morgan Road at around 10:50 a.m. near the intersection of Norave Drive when a man approached her from behind.

The man, wearing a black ski mask, fluorescent yellow jacket and black gloves, grabbed the woman from behind and lifted her off the ground, according to investigators. Her dog intervened and attacked the man, who then ran into a nearby wooded area.

Deputies responded to the scene and searched the area with assistance from the Calhoun Aerial Support Team, which deployed a drone to help. Despite these efforts, deputies did not locate the man.

The Sheriff's Office has notified surrounding law enforcement agencies and continues to investigate. Deputies will follow up with residents in the area to identify potential surveillance footage that may help identify the man.

With Halloween approaching, the Sheriff's Office is urging residents to remain vigilant and take precautions when walking outdoors, particularly during trick-or-treating activities. Residents are encouraged to:



Travel in groups whenever possible, particularly with children.

Stay in well-lit, familiar areas and remain aware of their surroundings.

Remind children never to approach or leave with strangers.

Report suspicious individuals, vehicles or activity to law enforcement.

Ensure children are accompanied by a trusted adult or remain with a designated group while trick-or-treating.

The Sheriff's Office encourages anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the Morgan Road and Norave Drive area, or who has surveillance footage that could assist investigators, to contact Lieutenant Ben Hess at 269-781-0880 or submit an anonymous tip to Silent Observer at 269-964-3888. Anyone who observes suspicious activity or believes they are in immediate danger should call 911.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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