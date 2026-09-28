Coldwater Burger King employee arrested after allegedly striking, biting coworker

COLDWATER, Mich. (WXMI) — Police arrested a Burger King employee in Coldwater after he allegedly assaulted another coworker at the fast food restaurant on the city’s east side on Sunday.

According to the Coldwater Police Department, 22-year-old Austin Lawhead returned from a break and then got into an argument with a fellow employee before allegedly jumping over the front counter, striking the victim in the head with a phone and biting him in the face.

The incident happened at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim, a 45-year-old from Coldwater, was transported to a local hospital for treatment for multiple head injuries, police say.

Police arrested Lawhead —and he has since been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

Lawhead’s arraignment was scheduled for Monday afternoon.

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