Bronson Cancer Center is offering free breast health education events this month in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek. The events are open to eligible community members of all backgrounds, including people who:



Are 40 or older

Do not have health insurance or are underinsured

Have limited access to care

May be at higher risk for breast cancer or have questions about personal risk, screening or next steps

What to know about the free events:

Bronson Cancer Center to host free breast health education events in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Dinner will be served at the events, and participants will be offered a free clinical breast exam by a Bronson cancer expert, breast self-exam education and answers to health-related questions, and guidance on next steps to schedule a full mammogram at Bronson.

There will also be on-site representatives from the Breast & Cervical Cancer Control Navigation Program (BC3NP) to help people access free or low-cost ongoing screening services.

Free take-home colon cancer screening kits will also be provided.

Event details

Kalamazoo: Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Bronson Cancer Center, 805 John St., Kalamazoo, Mich.

Battle Creek: Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Bronson Cancer Center, 300 North Ave., Battle Creek, Mich.

How to register

Space is limited, and registration is encouraged. You can register online at bronsonhealth.com , or call Bronson Health Answers at 269-341-7723, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



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