WALKER, Mich. — The city of Walker officially has a new police chief.

Brandyn Heugel was officially sworn in as chief at the City Commission meeting on Monday.

Heugel was serving as interim police chief following the retirement of the previous chief, Keith Mankel.

“It is truly an honor to accept the position of police chief for the City of Walker,” said Heugel. “This is not an opportunity I take lightly, and I am committed to doing my part to ensure Walker remains a great place to live, work and grow.”

The City Commission voted to appoint her as chief on Nov. 9.

Throughout her nearly 28 years with Walker Police Department, Heugel has served in various roles including patrol officer, field training officer, detective, patrol supervisor, administrative sergeant, administrative captain and deputy chief.

She was also an instructor at local police academies and spent time at the KCTC Criminal Justice Program and Metro High School Police Academy.

She championed crisis intervention training efforts locally, organizing annual, weeklong, multi-jurisdictional training programs for West Michigan area law enforcement agencies.

“Chief Heugel is the right person for the job. Her dedication internally to the officers and externally to our residents is unrivaled,” said Walker Mayor Gary Carey. “I have no doubt

Chief Heugel will continue our police department’s positive momentum.”

City Manager Shay Gallagher said, “Chief Heugel is a dedicated law enforcement professional with nearly three decades of experience in our community. She understands the police department from the ground up and has demonstrated leadership, sound decision making and a passion for people at all levels. I am excited to work with her as chief.”

