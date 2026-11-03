Bradford White workers approve new contract, set to return after 47-day strike that put 1,300 off the job

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — Bradford White workers have approved a new contract and are preparing to return to work after 47 days on strike.

Union members voted on the agreement Sunday, with just over 58% of ballots cast in favor. Workers are scheduled to return Wednesday, ending nearly seven weeks on the picket line.

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Negotiations between Bradford White and the UAW resumed Monday after workers rejected the latest tentative contract agreement Friday, leaving employees on the picket line for a sixth week.

Dan Snowden, a UAW Local 1002 alternate committeeman, said the bargaining committee returned to the table with the company in hopes of reaching another proposal for members to consider. Snowden said concerns about contract language and wages contributed to the rejection.

"They're still not up to the wages where they wanted to," Snowden said.

Snowden estimated that about 1,300 workers are on strike. He said employees are prepared to continue walking the picket line while negotiations continue.

"We're all standing strong and willing to hold out if we need to hold out a little bit longer," Snowden said.

Among the workers facing uncertainty is Jason Snell. Snell is recovering from knee surgery and attending physical therapy.

Barry Bradford White workers remain on strike as negotiations resume in Middleville Giselle Valentin

Last week, Snell said interruptions to his disability payments had left him unable to keep up with his mortgage. He said he was moving in with his parents in Grand Rapids.

When I caught up with him Monday, Snell said he was concerned about how he would be paid once the strike ends. He said he is currently receiving more money by participating in the strike one day a week than he would through short-term disability.

"Need to get back to work," Snell said. "That's the only way I'm gonna get this money to survive right now."

The strike is also being felt at the Snack Shack, where owner Ed Postma said business has been slower than normal. Postma said the business has offered food discounts and inexpensive hot dogs to workers. He has also allowed picketers to park behind the business.

"We're letting everybody park in the in the backyard so they don't have to walk because the streets have been pretty full and then they got to walk quite a ways," Postma said.

He said he hopes workers and the company can reach an agreement.

"I just hope they vote something through and everybody's happy," Postma said.

In a statement, Bradford White said at the time of the strike:

"We are disappointed Local 1002 voted against ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement. The tentative agreement, which had been signed by local union representatives, offered meaningful wage increases and valuable benefits for our employees and their families.

We are committed to being a leading employer in West Michigan, and the tentative agreement reflected that commitment. Our focus now is on establishing a clear, timely path forward that balances the interests of our workforce with the long-term needs of the business.

Prolonged uncertainty does not serve our people or our customers, and we are evaluating next steps with those responsibilities in mind. In the meantime, we remain dedicated to serving our customers with the high-quality water heating solutions they depend on. We will continue to make thoughtful decisions that support our employees and position Bradford White for long-term success."

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