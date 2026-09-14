Bomb threat evacuates Pratt Justice Center in Kalamazoo Monday afternoon, says sheriff's office

KALAMAZOO, MI (WXMI) — Evacuations took place Monday afternoon at the Pratt Justice Center in Kalamazoo following a bomb threat Monday afternoon.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, a court employee received a call around 1:30 p.m. that appeared to be a threat against the justice center.

Both the courthouse and County administration building were evacuated, and a search of the buildings was conducted with the help of Western Michigan University’s explosive-detection K9.

Nothing suspicious was ever located during the search, according to the sheriff's office.

