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Bomb threat evacuates Pratt Justice Center in Kalamazoo Monday afternoon, says sheriff's office

Kalamazoo Justice Center Bomb Threat
WXMI
Kalamazoo Justice Center Bomb Threat
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KALAMAZOO, MI (WXMI) — Evacuations took place Monday afternoon at the Pratt Justice Center in Kalamazoo following a bomb threat Monday afternoon.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, a court employee received a call around 1:30 p.m. that appeared to be a threat against the justice center.

Both the courthouse and County administration building were evacuated, and a search of the buildings was conducted with the help of Western Michigan University’s explosive-detection K9.

Nothing suspicious was ever located during the search, according to the sheriff's office.

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