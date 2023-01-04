Berrien County health experts warn of increased overdoses involving veterinary sedative

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Health officials are warning Berrien County residents of a recent surge in xylazine overdoses.

The Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) says xylazine (or “tranq”) is a strong sedative drug used in veterinary practices and is not meant to be used on humans.

However, the drug has seen increased use over the past year alongside fentanyl and other illicit substances, according to BCHD.

Health officials caution that Narcan is ineffective at reversing symptoms despite how xylazine's effects are reportedly similar to opioids.

“The trends we are seeing in Berrien County related to xylazine are concerning,” says Health Officer Guy Miller. “The Health Department is looking to raise awareness about this drug and its dangerous effects so we can work together to keep community members safe and share information about available resources.”

We’re told eight people died from overdoses involving xylazine in Berrien County in 2022 compared to one overdose the year before.

BCHD adds the drug is hard to detect because it lacks a clear taste, color, texture or scent.

If a xylazine overdose is suspected, residents are asked to call 911, administer Narcan (as it can still reverse the effects of opioids that might have been taken with xylazine) and provide CPR.

Visit BCHD’s website for more information.

