UAW workers strike at Bradford White plant in Middleville

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — Members of United Auto Workers Local 1002 walked off the job at Bradford White’s Middleville manufacturing plant early Wednesday after the union and company failed to reach a new contract agreement.

Local 1002 represents more than 1,200 Bradford White employees, according to the company. Union leaders said negotiations began June 22, and the previous contract expired Sept. 1.

The union is seeking wages that reflect the current cost of living, additional paid time off and health insurance provisions that would not require some employees’ spouses to obtain coverage elsewhere.

UAW Local 1002 President Jessica Vazquez said both sides exchanged proposals during negotiations but remain divided over what a new agreement should provide.

“What the minimum for the company and the minimum for the employees, unfortunately, aren’t matching at this time,” Vazquez said. “And what the employees need is dignity, respect. We want to be able to live comfortably and retire just as comfortably, too.”

The walkout marks the first strike by Bradford White workers in nearly five decades. Union representatives said employees at the Middleville plant had not gone on strike since 1978.

Mike Royal, who has worked at Bradford White for nearly 33 years, said leaving the job was not an easy decision.

“I thought it would be a strain on the family, you know, financially, going on strike and having to make adjustments,” Royal said.

Royal said he has about five years until retirement, but his decision to strike is also about protecting the pay and benefits available to future employees.

“I felt like if anybody wants to make a career here, then now’s the time to stand to make it a good place to work again,” Royal said.

Local 1002 Bargaining Chair Randy Tobias said raising wages above the rate of inflation is one of the union’s main priorities. He said some employees at the plant earn less than $21 an hour.

“When the company told us that there just was no more room to move with the wages, I can’t have people working in the shop for under $21 an hour,” Tobias said.

In a statement shared with FOX 17 News, Bradford White said:

“Bradford White strives to be a leading manufacturing employer in West Michigan, a community where we live and operate. We are committed to honoring our 74-year history with Local 1002, which represents more than 1,200 of our employees, and ensuring our customers continue to receive the high-quality products they depend on without disruption.

“We worked closely with Local 1002 representatives until 11:59 pm on September 15 and unfortunately, we were unable to reach an agreement. We will continue to work towards a resolution with our valued employees. In the meantime, we remain fully focused on serving our customers and maintaining our day-to-day commitments to them.

“American manufacturing is the backbone of who we are. We are incredibly proud of our 86-year history in Middleville, MI and our deep ties with the employees represented by Local 1002. Our goal is an agreement that supports our employees while best positioning our Middleville facility for the future.”

Union leaders said members prepared financially for the possibility of a walkout. Vazquez said picketing will continue around the clock while the strike remains underway.

“This is going to be a 24/7 thing,” Vazquez said. “Our rights are that important to us that we’ll be out here every day, every minute, as long as it takes to get what we need.”

Tobias said the union hopes to return to the bargaining table, but no timeline for renewed negotiations or an end to the strike has been announced.

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