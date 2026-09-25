Delton Kellogg volleyball players build connections during strong season

DELTON, Mich. — On the court, it starts with a pass, then a set, then a chance to put the ball away. Those connections have been a focus for Delton Kellogg’s varsity volleyball team after last season’s setter graduated.

“Our setter, Lindy, has really stepped into the role. It's it's so nice to see. Getting the connection between her and the hitters has been really really great for our success in this part of the season,” head coach Erin Thornton said.

That adjustment has come during a season that includes wins over Hastings and Thornapple Kellogg at the Barry County Invitational.

“The girls, they kind of put the nerves aside and just do the job. Beating Hastings and Thornapple in one night was, really an awesome experience for them,” Thornton said.

For senior Claire Barker, the team’s progress is about more than what shows up in the stats.

“We have open conversations. We can be emotional with each other and not have to worry about like being judgmental or like what others will think,” Barker said.

For fellow senior Laana Hooker, there’s a milestone in reach. She said she was at 402 kills, 98 away from 500.

“I think just to have fun, win as many games as we can, and they also want me to achieve my goal, which is getting to 500 kills,” Hooker said.

A tournament win, a strong start and big goals still ahead. Thornton said the Panthers plan to keep pushing for every point.

“Never count us out, you know, for sure. We're there. We're fighting. We're going to take every game like it's the last of the season, and really give it our all,” Thornton said.

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