Delton Kellogg seniors kick off final year with sunrise breakfast tradition on the football field

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — For the Delton Kellogg Class of 2027, senior year started before the first bell — on the football field, with breakfast, friends and a sunrise.

The gathering marked the beginning of a year filled with milestones, memories and many more lasts for the senior class.

"I'm excited mainly because there's food, so I get to eat," senior Kayle McLelan said.

"I'm happy I get to do it with all my friends that I've been doing it with, hanging out with for our whole high school and our whole lives together," senior Tucker Tack said.

Behind the laughs and smiles is the realization that this is their last first day of high school.

"We all get together, and sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn't, but we all are going to get together and as a group celebrate our last first day of high school," senior Erica Beeke said.

"I think it's especially special since our school is so small. Like almost everyone in our grade I've known since preschool or kindergarten. So I think it's special growing up with people that you would know everyone by names, and it's just it's small, so it's a good community," senior Olivia Post said.

The tradition goes back four years. Tina Beeke, one of the parents who organizes the event, said she wants the students to feel celebrated.

"I really hope that the kids just show up and they are ready to smile and take some pictures and get some good food and coffee, and that they hope. I hope that they feel celebrated because that's the goal," Tina Beeke said.

For Brandon Higdon, senior year comes with a mix of emotions. He said he is ready to spend one more year with the people who helped shape his high school experience.

"My life since high school is great. Great friends, great people, great teachers. They help me a lot. I'm really excited to see everybody for one last year and graduate," Higdon said.

For his mom, Anquinette Higdon, this last first day carries extra meaning — Brandon is the youngest of her three children.

"I'm ready to see what he's gonna put out into the world. I think he's got a lot to offer. He's a good kidand I couldn't wish for any other better kids than what I have, and I genuinely love them, and I just wish for the best things for all of them and all the class of 2027, not just my own, but everyone," Anquinette Higdon said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube