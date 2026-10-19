Bradford White workers in Middleville to vote Friday on tentative agreement

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — Bradford White workers will vote Friday on a tentative contract agreement that could end a strike that began Sept. 16, according to UAW Local 1002’s bargaining chairman.

Randy Tobias said the bargaining committee presented the proposal to union members Sunday after meeting with the company.

The agreement includes higher pay and more paid time off, Tobias said. It also removes a proposed requirement that spouses with access to health insurance through their own employers use that coverage.

Workers have been seeking higher wages and protections for their health insurance benefits, he said.

“So if if it passes, we go back to work. If it doesn't pass, then one day longer,” Tobias said.

As the strike approaches five weeks, workers described financial pressures affecting their households.

For Jason Snell, a five-year employee, the difficulties began before the strike. He said he has been off work since May because of a torn meniscus and is recovering from knee surgery.

Snell said interruptions to his disability payments have left him unable to keep up with his mortgage. He is packing up his home and moving in with his parents in Grand Rapids.

“It's it's draining, really draining,” Snell said.

He said he continues to attend physical therapy and has restrictions that prevent him from walking the picket line.

Taima Willett, who has worked at the plant for just over five years, said she and her boyfriend, also a plant employee, stocked their freezer before the strike.

“We had kind of taken steps towards being ready for it, but at the same time, you can never be ready for essentially unemployment,” Willett said.

Willett said she has brought food to fellow workers and tried to keep spirits up as the strike continues.

For Joshua Tobias, a pressure welder who has worked at the plant for 15 years, the workplace is also part of his family’s history.

“I've had my grandfather work here and retired. My dad's worked here and retired, and I just keeping on the family tradition,” he said.

Friday’s vote will determine whether union members accept the proposed contract or continue the strike, according to Randy Tobias.

FOX 17 reached out to Bradford White for comment but had not received a response by publication.

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