Bradford White strike reaches one-week mark as workers prepare to return to bargaining table

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — It has been one week since more than 1,200 workers represented by UAW Local 1002 went on strike at Bradford White in Middleville.

Workers have remained on the picket line since Sept. 16 after the union and company failed to reach a new contract agreement.

UAW Local 1002 President Jessica Vazquez said workers have continued to receive support from the community as the strike enters its second week.

“They've been amazing, and it's just seeing all the solidarity from the community and from other workers, and even from some supervision has been so uplifting to our members,” Vazquez said.

Union leaders say workers are fighting for better wages and raising concerns about health care provisions.

Randy Tobias, bargaining chair for UAW Local 1002, said workers want wages to keep pace with the rising cost of living.

“Inflation rate going up and eating away at our paychecks every year,” Tobias said. “It's about time we get above the current inflation rate and get a little bit of that back, so the workers can you know work 40 hours and still provide for their family.”

The strike is also beginning to impact some workers at home. Stormey Rhodes, a five-year Bradford White employee and first-time mother, said being on strike has required her family to plan ahead financially.

“It does cause a little bit of a struggle,” Rhodes said. I'm a first time mom, so it's been a little bit of an adjustment having to plan ahead for that because you know babies they they grow on their own time frame.”

There is movement in negotiations. Vazquez said the union and Bradford White are expected to return to the bargaining table Monday.

“We're going to be meeting then, and hopefully we can get this ball rolling and get these people back to work,” Vazquez said.

In a statement shared with FOX 17 News, Bradford White said:

“Bradford White strives to be a leading manufacturing employer in West Michigan, a community where we live and operate. We are committed to honoring our 74-year history with Local 1002, which represents more than 1,200 of our employees, and ensuring our customers continue to receive the high-quality products they depend on without disruption.

“We worked closely with Local 1002 representatives until 11:59 pm on September 15 and unfortunately, we were unable to reach an agreement. We will continue to work towards a resolution with our valued employees. In the meantime, we remain fully focused on serving our customers and maintaining our day-to-day commitments to them.

“American manufacturing is the backbone of who we are. We are incredibly proud of our 86-year history in Middleville, MI and our deep ties with the employees represented by Local 1002. Our goal is an agreement that supports our employees while best positioning our Middleville facility for the future.”

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