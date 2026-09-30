Barry County Commission on Aging opens new nearly 17,000-square-foot activity center

HASTINGS, Mich. — The Barry County Commission on Aging has moved into a new Activity and Resource Center with more room for exercise, shared meals and services supporting older adults and their families.

The organization celebrated the grand opening of the 16,800-square-foot facility Tuesday at 2625 E. M-79 Highway.

Executive Director Courtney Ziny said the move creates opportunities to expand activities and connect with volunteers while continuing programs such as Meals on Wheels, in-home care and adult day services.

“We are just hoping that we can become that resource for families, for seniors, and just for the community as a whole,” Ziny said.

The new design nearly doubles the space for exercise and fitness classes and includes a larger dining room, expanded seating areas and outdoor space for activities, according to the Commission on Aging.

It also expands the adult day service area for people with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and other memory issues, creating additional opportunities for caregivers to take a break.

Ziny said the organization also wants to reach people who are preparing to care for aging parents.

“How can we begin to educate the community as a whole on what services are available, what resources are available, and how to connect to those?” she said.

Families can turn to the organization for help finding resources related to caregiving, Medicare, housing, transportation and other needs.

“Aging is a lifetime experience. It doesn’t just start when you turn 60,” Ziny said.

The move follows years of planning. Ziny said a county facilities review identified the previous building as beyond its usefulness. County commissioners and the Commission on Aging board later made finding a new home a priority.

“We were able to leverage some partnerships and community support,” she said. “And so now we’re here today.”

The new facility is next to Harvest Pointe assisted living. According to the Commission on Aging, sharing space, kitchen equipment and other infrastructure was projected to save hundreds of thousands of dollars on the project.

The location also allows local preparation of Meals on Wheels meals, with more opportunities to incorporate fresh, local produce. The organization estimates that keeping the program in Barry County contributes an additional $350,000 to the local economy annually.

For Ziny, the opening reflects the support that brought the project together.

“The facility is beautiful, but it really is more than a building,” she said. “It does represent the community coming together, government working with philanthropy, community members. It just means a lot for us to finally be here and finally be able to say, you know, welcome to our new home, and we hope everyone enjoys it.”

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