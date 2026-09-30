8-year-old said he found gun in father’s basement before bringing it to Battle Creek school

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An 8-year-old student told police he found a handgun in his father’s basement and brought it to Ann J. Kellogg Elementary School, where it fired inside his backpack, according to a newly obtained probable cause affidavit.

Battle Creek police were dispatched to the school Sept. 22 after a report that a firearm had discharged inside the building.

According to the affidavit, school staff secured the student and his backpack, which contained a 9 mm handgun. The gun fired one round while the backpack was being placed in the student’s locker. No one was injured.

The child told investigators he found the handgun in the basement of his father’s Battle Creek residence, where he had been staying, and took it to school, the affidavit states.

Police identified the father as Wade Monroe Davis Sr.

Officers later executed a search warrant at the residence and found 9 mm ammunition and handgun magazines throughout the home, according to the affidavit.

Investigators reported finding bags of ammunition and a loose round in an upstairs bedroom, along with additional ammunition and a magazine in another upstairs bedroom’s closet.

According to the affidavit, Davis identified one of the upstairs bedrooms as his own and acknowledged knowing about ammunition in that room and on the home’s upper level.

Police wrote that a check of Davis’ criminal history showed at least one prior felony conviction.

The affidavit lists an authorized charge of possession of ammunition by a prohibited person against Davis.

Davis’ next court appearance is a probable cause hearing scheduled for Oct. 9, according to court records. His preliminary examination is scheduled for Oct. 16.

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